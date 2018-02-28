CNU Hosts First Round of NCAA Tournament

Captains fall short in Conference Championship this past weekend but still receive bid for NCAA’s.

Even after a strong second half for the Christopher Newport Men’s Basketball team, the Captains fell short of claiming their third straight Capital Athletic Championship this past weekend against York College, losing to the Spartans in a tough battle, 82-73.

The Captains got off to a slow start in the beginning of the game as the Spartans outscored them in the first half 35-26 while shooting a bizarre 58.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from behind the arc.

Junior Tyler Femi shot 2-3 behind the three-point line in the first half and also racked up two rebounds and an assist. Senior ‘Big Man,’ Spencer Marin, gained two early fouls in this game which caused Coach Krikorian to limit his playing time in the first half.

The second half of the CAC championship game was an absolute shootout. Both teams scored 47 points apiece and shot exceptionally well from the field. Despite being down by nine at half, the Captains put together a few runs that put them up 57-55 with eight minutes left in the game.

The Spartans started to pull away after they went on a 19-3 run late in the second half to push their lead to 14 with only two minutes left to go in the game.

The story of the second half for the Captains was about freshman shooting guard, Brock Geiman. Geiman propelled the offense in the closing half as he posted 18 points while shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-6 from behind the arc. Gieman finished the game with a career-high 21 points.

Senior Aaron McFarland also had a stellar second half as he posted 11 points while shooting 4-9 from the field. McFarland posted 15 points throughout the full game. This is the 12th game in a row where McFarland posted double digits in the points column.

For the Spartans, Reich picked up where he left off in the second half and finished the game with 25 points to go along with his six rebounds and three assists.

The Spartans also got a great second half out of Jason Bady who put up 12 of his 16 points in the closing half.

Despite the team’s recent loss in the CAC championship final, they still earned an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament. This is the third year in a row that the Captains will host an NCAA tournament game.

“Saturday was a tough one. We knew going into the game that whoever made the least amount of mistakes was going to win the game,” says McFarland. “On Saturday, York made the least amount of mistakes and took the chip home. Kudos to them, they’ve been outstanding all year. But with that being said, especially Spencer and I, we’re just blessed to have another chance to an extended career and a shot at being National Champs.”

They will face Lancaster Bible College in the first round on March 2, at the Freeman Center. The time is still to be determined.

There will be another NCAA tournament game on March 2 at the Freeman Center as Franklin & Marshall University will play against Emory & Henry College in their first-round game. The two winners will play against each other in the second round of the tournament.

Photo by Nicole Ramkey/The Captain’s Log