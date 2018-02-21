CNU Starts CAC Strong

CNU’s Basketball teams earn first round bye as they pursue their third consecutive CAC Championship Title.

Once again Christopher Newport’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will enter into the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship to compete for the title of CAC Champion.

Sitting at first and second seed respectively, the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams have earned first-round byes along with first seed ranked Marymount’s women’s team and second seed ranked York’s men’s basketball team.

This is the third year in a row that the Men’s Basketball team has ranked highest seed, making them a promising contender for the CAC Championships. Men’s Basketball was one win behind York before their game against them last Saturday, Feb. 17, and their win led to a tie with York.

CNU got the tie breaker and the Men’s Basketball team took first seed. The win that led them to first seed is partially thanks to Cutch Ellis, whose game performance led him to be named CAC player of the week.

Women’s Basketball just missed first seed after their loss to York this past Saturday, Feb. 17.

Up until then Women’s Basketball was tied for wins and had one less loss than Marymount. This meant that a win over York would have led to a first seed position but instead had them tied with Marymount. Marymount had the tie breaker and as a result took top seed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Wesley will play against Salisbury and Frostburg will play against Mary Washington for the men’s bracket. Whoever wins the two matchups will go on to the second round of the championship and play on Thursday.

The winner of the Mary Washington vs. Frostburg game will play CNU and the winner of the Salisbury vs. Wesley game will play against York. The winners of those games will advance to the final game on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The same goes for the women’s bracket. On Tuesday Frostburg goes up against York and Mary Washington goes against Salisbury. The winner of the Frostburg vs. York game will play Marymount and the winner of the Mary Washington vs. Salisbury game will play CNU.

Saturday is where it all goes down, the team that has won each of the two Thursday matchups will compete against each other for that championship title.

Whoever makes it to that final CAC Championship game will be named CAC Champion and go on to compete in the NCAA tournament. Here, the winner will compete against other DIII schools in the United States. As for the rest of the teams involved, basketball season will be over.