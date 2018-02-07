Dufrene Gets One More Attempt at Her Craft

Senior standout Bailey Dufrene reminisces on individual and team achievements from the past four years.

Senior guard, Bailey Dufrene has been playing basketball for as long as she can remember.

“My father played division one and coached high school basketball,” Dufrene says. She has been playing basketball for so long and being able to play in college was something extremely important to her.

“I picked CNU because of how successful the program has been and how beautiful the campus and location are,” Dufrene says.

During her freshman year she played in 23 games and was ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging seven points a game. Playing in college has shown her how much she loves the game.

“I am part of a whole other family who loves the game just as much as me,” Dufrene says.

In her sophomore year, Dufrene started in all 28 games and scored her career-high for points at Virginia Wesleyan with 20 points that game.

She was also ranked second on the team in minutes averaging 25.1 minutes a game.

The team here has been very successful and continues to grow. “We are all super close, especially the seven seniors that came in together. We all have been through it all together, so we look at each other as family,” Dufrene says.

Last year, in her junior year, she started 29 games but played in all 31 games and led the team twice in scoring during the season. She also led the Captains through the post-season all the way to the NCAA Final Four.

So far, this season the team is 19-2 overall. They are doing a lot to get ready for the postseason.

“We are focusing on each team at a time. Working hard in practices and individually on our free time to perfect our craft and be the best that we can for the team,” Dufrene says.

Dufrene has had an amazing time playing basketball and it has allowed her so many different experiences throughout her life.

“My favorite memory is winning the conference championship my junior year and making it all the way to the Final Four, so the goal is to repeat that and go even further,” Dufrene says.

The Captains will be back in action on Wednesday Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Freeman Center against Southern Virginia.

Be sure to come out and support the team as they look to add another win and keep preparing for another successful postseason run.

Photo by Alex Burruss/The Captain’s Log