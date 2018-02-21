Lady Captains Seek To Strive Together

Returning leadership and experience will help propel the Captains towards another successful season.

Despite the loss of two highly decorated players last year, the Christopher Newport Women’s Lacrosse team plans on having a very strong upcoming season.

The Women’s Lacrosse team went 11-8 overall last year while posting a 4-4 record in Capital Athletic Conference play. Five of these losses were by two or less goals, including two goal losses to No. 8 York College, No. 9 Salisbury University and No. 3 Washington and Lee University.

The team lost two very talented players from last year’s team in Meaghan Galvin and Mariah Ginebra. Galvin was the programs first ever All-American. She posted 46 goals and 44 assists for a total of 90 points. On the defensive side of the ball, Ginebra was a four-year starter and three time all-CAC honoree.

Losing five games by one or two goals last year should ultimately motivate this year’s team to close out tough games. The team returns a lot of experience and leadership which will ultimately help them in the long run. Some of the senior leadership returning includes captains Caitlin King, Catie Chess and Colleen Bourgal. Coach Valentine mentioned that King and Bourgal have really stepped up this past year and should make a big impact on the offensive side of the field.

The Captains return one of the most prolific players to ever come through the program in Chess. She posted 42 goals, 11 assists and 17 caused turnovers this past season and looks to build on her unbelievable career this upcoming season. She has also been named first team All-CAC, All-Region and All-State her junior and sophomore seasons. According to Coach Valentine, Chess is playing the best lacrosse of her career.

On the attack line, the Captains return junior Sarah Culver who was second in the conference in goals last year with 47. Culver also posted 36 goals her freshman year and is a two-time all conference honoree.

On the defensive side of the field, Mackenzie Regan returns for her sophomore season after starting in all 19 games last year.

Regan had 23 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. Sophomore goalkeeper, Kaitlyn Ready also returns after starting 15 games during her first year.

Ready had 102 saves while commanding the defense.

This upcoming season Coach Valentine expects numerous freshmen to make a quick impact on the field.

Three freshmen midfielders, Catherine Leighty, Caroline Kurtz and Gracie Sanders all impressed during preseason and scrimmages.

Another freshman that should earn immediate playing time is defender Taylor Walker.

During preseason, the scrimmaged Roanoke College and UVA-Wise. These scrimmages helped test out different line ups and let the coaches see what everyone had to offer on the field.

The team also scrimmaged Randolph-Macon College. The Captains came out victorious in this scrimmage winning 21-10. In these scrimmages, the new NCAA rules came into play.

Some of the new rules include a quick self-start off the whistle, a 90-second shot clock off a change of possession and free movement to everyone on the field after a whistle. Coach Valentine felt that these new rules will help the team play a faster pace of play compared to previous years.

This season’s schedule should test the depth of this team quite early in the season. They play five teams that were nationally ranked last year, some of them including Salisbury University, York College and Washington and Lee University.

Despite the tough schedule, the Captains plan to stay true to the team’s motto. “This year we have really been focusing on pushing ourselves to strive together which means to embrace the competition at every position and pushing each other to be the best individually and as a team” says Valentine.

The Captains’ season opener is on Feb. 21 against Bridgewater College on the Captains Turf at 4 p.m.

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log