Lady Captains Take on Eagles at Freeman Center

Women’s Basketball prepares to take on St. Mary’s again this season after success against Mary Washington.

The Christopher Newport Women’s Basketball team is having a very successful season.

So far, their overall record is 15-2 as they are 9-1 in the Capital Athletic Conference. They are coming off a big win over Mary Washington as they head into a tough conference game against St. Mary’s College.

The Lady Captains are reflecting on previous games to prepare.

“We are all preparing by watching films and re-watching our game against them from earlier this season,” says sophomore Erin Carroll.

They played the Seahawks over a month ago, so a lot could have changed since then. “They are a dangerous team and if we overlook them we could be in some trouble,” says Carroll.

The Captains have been doing well and are excited to play a competitive team in the conference.

“We are super confident after our Mary Washington win, it was a great team win and we will carry that energy over to this game,” says Carroll.

Their coaches and players have been putting in a lot of time and hard work to continue their successful season.

There is a lot more than just practicing, shooting and drills that goes into preparing for a tough game like this.

“We really have to know their personnel and take away their tendencies in order to make them play our style of basketball,” says Carroll.

It is this dedication that will help the team achieve a victory this week.

“Last time we played them we won 73-42. We play at home this time and we have to protect our home court and pull out another big win,” Carroll says.

The entire team is looking forward to playing this competitive team at home in front of all their friends and family. “It should be a fun game,” says Carroll.

The game will be at home in the Freeman Center on Wednesday Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Make sure to head out and support your Captains at home and cheer them on to another big victory as they get ready to enter the rest of their season.

Photo by Nicole Ramkey/The Captain’s Log