Lessons Learned From A Varsity Athlete

Basketball standout Tyler Femi discusses the sacrifices made as a student athlete at Christopher Newport.

As an athlete, everyone knows you have to make sacrifices. Travel weekends, late-night study sessions and keeping up with the coach are just some of the things athletes must maintain.

Men’s Basketball player and junior Tyler Femi is no stranger to balancing a strong academic load with heavy sports schedules.

As point guard for the basketball team, Femi played in all 30 games last year and is considered one of the Captain’s ‘top options off the bench.’

During the season, the middle of the day is devoted to practice, making everything from studying to establishing a normal sleep schedule and choosing classes a little tougher.

“You want to study in the middle of the day, but you literally just cannot do that,” says Femi. “It’s helped me a lot with time management,” says Femi.

According to Femi, time management is one of the lessons he has learned since coming to college.

Economizing time even extends to his time traveling on the bus with his team, which he tries to use for schoolwork. As a morning person, Femi usually begins his day at 7 or 8 a.m., maximizing the amount of time in his day.

Femi experiences the sacrifices an athlete must make on a social and academic level.

“Especially late nights, when your friends might go to the mall or whatever, but you can’t go.”

According to Femi, his coach John Krikorian has greatly impacted his time at CNU.

“Coach K and I had a good relationship since day one,” says Femi. “I’ll probably go to his office about once a week just to talk to him about life and stuff.”

With all his athletic and academic obligations, Femi applies lessons learned on either side to better his performance in both.

“One thing I’ve learned is to go see my teachers a lot,” Femi says. “Same thing with basketball, if I have a problem, I’m more likely to talk to my coach.”

The importance of communication is highly relevant for another lesson learned in college: organization.

“I still have a planner and I try to get all my schoolwork down in it,” says Femi. “I try and get ahead and just stay on top of my studies.”

Alongside his studies, Femi follows the stock market and real estate markets, hoping to eventually obtain a real estate license. “I’m hoping to own my own business one day,” says Femi.

Although his economic interests might be more recent, Femi has been playing basketball since he was six or seven, where he watched it a lot and heard his dad tell stories of when he used to play.

“I stopped playing football after I transferred high schools,” says Femi. “I wanted to focus on basketball and the big decision was if I wanted to play in college, which is what I ended up doing.”

From then to now, Femi certainly has achieved a lot. When asked about a great achievement, Femi recalled the time his team made the final four his freshman year.

Ultimately, athletics and academics are a balancing act, but as Femi stated: “it’s worth it.”

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log