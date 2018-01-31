McFarland Leads Team to Two NCAA’s

Men’s Basketball player Aaron McFarland works towards making it to the NCAA tournament three years in a row.

The Christopher Newport University Men’s Basketball player, Aaron McFarland, has been an integral part of the team since his freshman year.

Aaron McFarland is a senior from Richmond, Va. He is six feet tall and a point guard for the Captains. McFarland has been a player all four years here at CNU.

During his freshman year, McFarland played in all 28 games and started in 10 of those. He was successful as a young member on the team averaging about 10 points a game.

In his sophomore year, he was First Team All-Conference, named CAC Player of the Week once and was ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 14 points a game.

Again, he made appearances in all of the games as the team traveled to the NCAA semi-finals that year.

McFarland was always interested in sports, but basketball has stuck with him from a young age.

“I started playing basketball when I was around three, my mom she just constantly put me in sports and I guess she saw I gravitated more towards basketball than any other sport,” says McFarland.

“I remember vividly as a kid in the house I would always have a basketball and my dad would make a hoop with his arms and every time I would score through his arms he would get so happy and in turn I would get so happy.”

Basketball has been something so special to him and playing at CNU has provided an amazing college experience. “The team has taken a 360 since I have been here. When I was a freshman we only had one senior, so we were a young team and we were just learning so much every time we got on the court,” says McFarland.

That year the team made it to the CAC Championship and lost by one point in the final seven seconds.

Last year, as a junior, he was Second Team All-Conference, ranked third in scoring on the team, and was one of the leading three-point shooters on the team making him a big threat to their opponents.

He was very successful at the free throw line as he was 87 percent for foul shots. He led the team into NCAA play last year, the second year in a row the team has gone to the national tournament.

This team has made many successful runs into the postseason. “The next year, my sophomore year, we made our historical Final Four run which was incredible.” says McFarland.

McFarland says that the team has really come full circle because now, once again, there are only three seniors on the team, so they have a young team and are doing a lot of learning as they continue their season.

“We are back to having a young team with seven freshmen, and pretty much all of them play and we are just trying to make sure that those guys learn so much, so we can do more damage in the NCAA tournament,” says McFarland.

There are so many things that make this team unique.

“My favorite part about this team is that it is an adventure every day,” says McFarland.

“We have to learn how to lead every day and that’s the most exciting part, it’s a challenge every day.”

Within four years McFarland has gained another family with the team.

One of his favorite memories was senior night his sophomore year. Ben Walker, who had been out with a concussion for two and a half years was cleared his senior night, he made a steal and dunked the ball. “Everybody was just so happy because it was like ‘here he is back’,” says McFarland.

McFarland is preparing himself for the rest of the season mentally and physically.

He is ready to lead his team back to the NCAA tournament this year and hoping for a successful rest of their season. “I really think our team can be dangerous,” says McFarland.

Photo by Hannah McClure/The Captain’s Log