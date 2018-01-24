Men’s Basketball Hosts Conference Play

Captains soar past Frostburg State University 85-50 as they prepare for St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

After bringing home an 85-80 win on Saturday Jan. 20, the Christopher Newport Men’s Basketball team (13-4) expects to increase their recent string of success as they prepare for their next Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) matchup with St. Mary’s College of Maryland (3-14) on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The win this past Saturday marked the Captains’ second straight victory and allowed them to improve to 3-2 over their last five games.

The Captains are looking to establish a steady rhythm down the stretch – with every game becoming more important than the former, concerning conference standings in pursuit of a CAC title and beneficial seeding in the impending CAC conference tournament.

Fortunately enough for the Captains, they will be facing an opponent on Wednesday that they have been able to dominate as of late.

In the past seven matchups with St. Mary’s, CNU has won seven consecutive games against the Seahawks, which increased the Captains’ lead in the all-time series between the two teams to 14-9.

Despite a commanding consistency versus St. Mary’s, CNU’s head coach John Krikorian believes that the past does not have a place in the conversation concerning their upcoming game Wednesday night.

“The past really is irrelevant when it comes to a Capital Athletic Conference matchup,” says Krikorian whose team is currently tied for second in CAC standings at 5-2 in conference play. “I’m sure those guys [St. Mary’s] will be hungry to play us and to change that course – and our guys need to remain focus[ed] on the game that’s right in front of them.”

The success that the Captains have been able to establish versus St. Mary’s has been due to their ability to out-score and out-rebound the Seahawks.

This may seem like common sense to most, but it has clearly been the formula that CNU has been able to use to chalk up victories against their conference foe.

Over the past two seasons, the Captains have averaged 76.0 points per game (ppg) versus the Seahawks, out-scoring St. Mary’s 228-177.

This is significant in the fact that their seasonal scoring averages over the past two seasons – 74.4 ppg in 2016-2017 and 72.9 currently – are statistically lower than the average they post when on the floor with St. Mary’s.

In other words, the Captains make sure to bring their offense with them when facing the Seahawks

When it comes to crashing the boards, CNU has been significantly more successful than the Seahawks in this category as well, winning the rebounding battle 120-84 over the past three meetings.

In the last matchup between the two, the Captains were able to secure a 72-56 victory behind their ability to take advantage of a 26-11 edge on the boards in the second half – in addition to a string of scoring runs.

A huge contributor to both of these factors was senior forward Spencer Marin.

In 25 minutes of action, Marin tallied a game-leading nine rebounds and set a career high in scoring with 19 points. With that being says, Krikorian expects St. Mary’s to game plan for Marin.

“Spencer has been very consistent this season, he may be our most consistent player. He’s really developed his game,” Krikorian says.

“That being says… I’m sure they’re going to make an adjustment in the second game – whether that would be to double team him or play more zone, or deny him the ball. But I’m sure he’s going to see a little more attention this time around than he did the first game.”

Ultimately, Krikorian believes that the improvement of his team from the first meeting with the Seahawks to now will be the difference Wednesday night. Krikorian has been impressed by the emergence of several of his younger players and feels that the team is coming together at the right time.

“We’re a different team now,” Krikorian says. “We have some young guys that have really come along and have played some significant minutes more recently, so we look and feel a little differently than we did in December in terms of personnel and our rotations.”

Hopefully the budding play of Captain underclassmen – Brandon Edmond, Brock Geiman, Adrian Beasley, Markuse Stubbs, Cutch Ellis and Luther Gibbs — will come to compliment the steady play of seasoned veterans, such as Marin and senior guard Aaron McFarland (17.0 ppg).

If this does indeed come to fruition, there is a big chance that the Captains will be able to extend their streak over the Seahawks to eight and set themselves up for success in the season’s home stretch into the postseason.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in the Freeman Center.

Photo by Nicole Ramkey/ The Captain’s Log