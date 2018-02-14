The Unsung Heros Behind Every Gameday

Member of Marching Captains, John Pulley, enjoys creating an energizing atmosphere at home football games.

When it comes to sports, there are a few things that everyone notices. The teams playing, the coaches calling plays, the fans cheering, etc. What most people don’t realize is the marching band creating an electrifying atmosphere for all of the players and fans. Junior John Pulley has been doing this since his freshman year of high school and is loving every second of it.

Pulley is from Ashburn, Va. where he went to Stone Bridge High School and has been playing the saxophone since sixth grade.

Despite the heavy time commitment towards the marching band, Pulley has had a great time performing for the teams at CNU.

The marching band plays a huge role in setting the tone of the atmosphere at football games, while also playing great music. The energy they create can distract opposing teams and can also help shift momentum in the game. The marching band takes a lot of pride in their commitment towards the football team.

“We like to think that we play a major role in our teams’ successes but most importantly, we are there for the team whenever they play. We like to say that even if it is raining, snowing, or if it’s zero degrees out, if the football team is there, then we are there,” says Pulley.

Pulley realized right away how big of a time commitment playing in the marching band would be.

They have to learn and perfect various aspects of their performance.

The marching band practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m. and they have performances on most Saturdays throughout the semester, especially home football games in the Fall.

The football games are usually all day events as they have to do early rehearsals on those mornings.

This past Fall, Pulley did something that he hasn’t done since his senior year of high school. Pulley was appointed as one of the band’s three drum majors who are the conductors on the stands.

“That was one of the most incredible experiences of my life because I got to lead the band from a brand new perspective and serve as a figure head for it in a way,” says Pulley.

He had the same position for his high school band during his senior year so having the opportunity to do it again was very special.

Although Pulley has a passion for music, he played recreational league basketball throughout his high school and middle school life.

He enjoyed his experience with basketball, but as time went on, he realized that his true love was for music.

Every year the team has band camp which is filled with fun events. They also have events during the season like karaoke night, a tug-o-war tournament and a movie night.

Pulley has one more year of playing for the marching band before he graduates and he says he is going to make the most of it.

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log