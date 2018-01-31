Why It’s Best to Run in Groups

Whether running in preparation for a race or running for fun, choosing a partner to go with you can be beneficial.

In the cool nighttime air I quietly sat alone and tied my shoelaces, making sure each loop was an equal length from the middle. Head down, still enthralled in the perfection of my laces I hear the sound of crunching leaves next to me, each step louder and more menacing than the last.

The crunching eventually stops and I look up to see my track coach looking down on me expectantly. His slender physique and old age made it only more apparent how afraid I was of disappointing this man.

The man who constantly yelled at me for slacking off in practice, or running two seconds slower than I could have, or eating unhealthy foods at lunch.

This was all undoubtedly because he wanted me to be the best athlete I could, but to me it was because he was pure evil. He raised an eyebrow as I looked at him and began to question me.

“Why aren’t you getting ready for the race kid? You got something wrong?”

“No sir,” I replied failing to avoid his piercing gaze, “I’m ready to go just waiting for the race to start.”

“Gooood,” he replied, “believe it or not we need you boys to win this race to qualify.”

Those were the words I knew were coming, but couldn’t bare to hear. The pressure mounted as my coach spoke “words of encouragement,” but I didn’t hear a word he said.

All I picked up was the tone of his voice, an angry but enthusiastic, confident voice.

He knew we weren’t going to succeed unless I ran well as the anchor, and he knew that was a big if. I could hear my heart pounding.

Suddenly, as if no time passed at all, it was my turn to run. The next thing I knew I had crossed the line, in first, the only relay I ever won.

What ensued was 24 hours of non-stop praise from my teammates for something I wasn’t completely sure I knew how I did. I ran faster than I ever had before or ever would again.

I felt on top of the world for those 24 hours only to realize I had an even bigger task ahead of me. As it turned out our rival high school had just run the same relay at a different meet faster than we had. This began a period of incredibly hard work. I remember each and every painful step I took while running up stairs.

I remember every single drop of sweat that ran down my face. I remember every single slightly abusive word our coach yelled at us in his raspy and gravelly voice as I proceeded to lead our relay team down a spiral of lazy and sub par practices as was par for the course on our track team.

And most importantly, I know I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.

This phenomenon is completely unique to runners. As any athlete will note, running is usually the most hated portion of exercise.

While this is usually the case, running is also one of the most important parts of an exercise routine. Running can keep a healthy balance between all muscles in your body while also strengthening your heart by increasing your overall cardio and stamina.

Yet even knowing this as athletes, and in particular runners, we all managed to avoid running with little breaks whenever possible. This just happened to be the perfect dynamic for us and helped us form a bond with each other.

Some of my best friends from high school ran track with me. We were such a close-knit group and we all seemed to share one thing in common: a mutual love/hate relationship with running. I notice it with all groups of runners; they don’t really want to run, but each individual in the group motivates them to run and exercise as a group.

Even as I promoted a culture of taking breaks every five or so minutes, much to the disdain of my former track coach, I can guarantee that without track it was more running than I ever would have done otherwise.

This is why I believe it is crucial to find a group to run in. They will help you find ways to grind out those tough days of running and make you continue on.

They will show you ways to push forward and improve your health and your own body image. Most importantly they will make running fun and keep you coming back for more.

Running is treated like a disease and while it might make you feel like crap at times, I promise it’s actually good for you. So go out and run with some friends. Who knows, you might actually enjoy it.