Women’s Basketball Prepares for CAC Play

Head Coach of the CNU Women’s Basketball team comments on their past and preparation for UMW Eagles.

The Christopher Newport Women’s Basketball team has an overall record of 21-2 in the current season.

They last played Mary Washington University on Jan. 17 and won 98-43.

The Captains will face the Eagles again at Mary Washington on Wednesday Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

“We know that Mary Washington is always one of the toughest games of the season especially at their place, so we will spend time reviewing their personnel, offenses and defenses, and then we will work on the offenses and defenses that we think will give us the best opportunity to win the game,” says Coach Bill Broderick.

Each player is doing their part to prepare for the upcoming game.

As the team prepares they look at what could be some of the struggles— including the rivalry against Mary Washington— they may face in the game.

“I think the toughest thing about this game will be the home court advantage. They always get a large crowd for our game and their student body loves to root against CNU, so I think that will create a great game atmosphere,” says Broderick.

Broderick has thought a lot about this game as he wants the team to succeed and continue with their winning and almost perfect record.

“I feel like this will be a really tough game just like it is every year especially at their place.

“We were able to get them pretty good at our place earlier this year, so I know that they will be ready to go and looking for revenge against us next Wednesday night,” says Broderick.

Mary Washington is always a tough team to play. In the past the Captains have done well but it is a team that should never be counted out.

CNU has been relatively even with Mary Washington for the past few years.

Each team has protected their home court but the Captains defeated them last year at home in the CAC Conference Championship.

“Hopefully we will be able to make it four [wins] out of the last five on Valentine’s Day,” says Broderick.

Be sure to tune in on the Christopher Newport University sports page on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to follow the game live and cheer on the team from home.